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VIDEO: Ocasio-Cortez Says The Carbon Tax Will Impose World Government
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1422 views • December 07, 2018
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a speech at a “Climate Change Town Hall” in which she likened fighting climate change to the civil rights movement. Alex exposes the hypocrisy of leftists that promotes higher taxes on carbon, while living extravagant lifestyles that actually cause pollution.
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