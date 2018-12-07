© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humans Are Fighting Back Against Globalism And Winning
Follow
0
Share
Report
2750 views • December 07, 2018
Next News Network's Gary Franchi joins Alex Jones live via Skype from his studio to discuss how the more globalists push to execute their agenda in a particular country or region, the more people of that area adopt nationalist points of view, rendering their efforts ultimately self-defeating.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.