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Is VeggieTales Racist?!
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315 views • December 06, 2018
The annual Whiteness Forum was recently held on the California State University San Marcos campus. One of the exhibits discussed how Veggie Tales, a Christian based cartoon series, perpetuates racial stereotypes. Though the cartoon consists of a variety of colorful vegetable characters the exhibit argued that, "when kids see the good white character triumph over the bad person of color character they are taught that white is right and minorities are the source of evil".
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