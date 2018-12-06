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Alkaline Water or Water with Alkalinity?
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121 views • December 06, 2018
Is it alkaline water or water with alkalinity? Or, is that the same thing?
Alkaline water is actually an electric process and water with alkalinity is the terminology to describe a natural process of adding buffers to water such as Ca, Mg, K, Na and more.
Alkaline water is actually an electric process and water with alkalinity is the terminology to describe a natural process of adding buffers to water such as Ca, Mg, K, Na and more.
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