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Get On Alternative Social Media
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1749 views • December 06, 2018
Big Tech is committed to the leftist agenda and has made it clear that conservatives and patriots are not welcome on their platforms. Matt bracken exposes the dark effects of censorship. Use alternative social media now!
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