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We Found the BlueBird Storming the Bastille - Trailer for New Film 2018
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2 views • December 06, 2018
We Found the BlueBird Storming the Bastille - Trailer for New Film 2018
occam's razor series
simplest solutions
to the most wicked
of problems
part of the
lost film series
once lost
now found
@zurichtimes
in the end times
tachyon speed
travelling with a
beam of light
no more taxes
for nonsense
.
no more taxes
based on
statistical averages
.
no, non, niet, nihow, nayh, (n=3x) Lah
the hummingbird and the bluebird code(s) have been found
occam's razor series
simplest solutions
to the most wicked
of problems
part of the
lost film series
once lost
now found
@zurichtimes
in the end times
tachyon speed
travelling with a
beam of light
no more taxes
for nonsense
.
no more taxes
based on
statistical averages
.
no, non, niet, nihow, nayh, (n=3x) Lah
the hummingbird and the bluebird code(s) have been found
Keywords
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