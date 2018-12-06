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The Ark Is Lost Part 1 Trailer For New Film 2018
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16 views • December 06, 2018
The Ark Is Lost Part 1 Trailer For New Film 2018
the light of the source
reappears
in a new timeline
within a new film
the ark is lost
from holy Jerusalem
the lost films series
dec 4, 2018 >
part of the
lost film series
once lost
now found
@zurichtimes
in the end times
tachyon speed
travelling with a
beam of light
no more taxes
for nonsense
no more taxes
based on
statistical averages
.
no, non, niet, nihow, nayh, (n=3x) Lah
the hummingbird and the bluebird code(s) have been found...
the light of the source
reappears
in a new timeline
within a new film
the ark is lost
from holy Jerusalem
the lost films series
dec 4, 2018 >
part of the
lost film series
once lost
now found
@zurichtimes
in the end times
tachyon speed
travelling with a
beam of light
no more taxes
for nonsense
no more taxes
based on
statistical averages
.
no, non, niet, nihow, nayh, (n=3x) Lah
the hummingbird and the bluebird code(s) have been found...
Keywords
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