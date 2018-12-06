© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Politicizing Imigration #political correctness #multiculturalism #sanctuary #refugee crisis
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • December 06, 2018
Few dare speak out about the immigration crisis in Europe or the States, situations which have been politicized to such a high degree that any debate or criticism, however well-founded, is hailed by the political-correctness police as being bigoted and an attack on the progressive causes of “Multiculturalism” and “Diversity.” This assault on free speech and upon democratic and conscientious objection has contributed to an out-of-control refugee crisis.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.