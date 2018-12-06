© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nine Acts of Conscience Christians Can Do (Besides Refuse to Bake Cakes)
Follow
0
Share
Report
12 views • December 06, 2018
Christians have stood up against the demands to bake gay wedding cakes, but mut live their faith more consistently in business.
You can read the text of the essay here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Nine-Acts-of-Conscience-Christians-Can-Do-Short-Version.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
You can read the text of the essay here: https://www.holinessofthebride.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Nine-Acts-of-Conscience-Christians-Can-Do-Short-Version.pdf
To support our work towards holiness and reform in the Body of Messiah you can go here: http://www.holinessofthebride.com/donate-2
I’d be happy to hear from you at: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.