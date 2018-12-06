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The Deep State, How they Operate and Exert Control--
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70 views • December 06, 2018
Is the Deep State real, and behind a Coup to Take Down Trump? Who are they and how far does their control go? How does the Deep State exert control? People are now being turned and being freed from their system of control.
#Trilateral Commission #CFR #Council for Foreign Relations #SES #Bilderberg #Skull and Bones
For further information, try this well-done, comprehensive documentary:
JFK to 911, Everything is Rich Man's Trick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfT5NTHU9HQ
#Trilateral Commission #CFR #Council for Foreign Relations #SES #Bilderberg #Skull and Bones
For further information, try this well-done, comprehensive documentary:
JFK to 911, Everything is Rich Man's Trick
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfT5NTHU9HQ
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