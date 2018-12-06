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Coudenhove-Kalergi and the Plan for the Genocide of Europe
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103 views • December 06, 2018
Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi, founder of the EU and author of the 1920’s book, Practical Idealism, created the plan for the Genocide of the Peoples of Europe. In Practical Idealism, Kalergi described how to abolish the right to self determination and the elimination of European nations with the formation of a European Union (EU).
Keywords
tommy robinsonbrexitsocial engineeringeuropean unioneumass migrationangela merkelemmanuel macrontheresa mayfreemasonrytavistockcoudenhove kalergiislamicizationpan european projectbaron louis de rothschildethnocidehomogenized countriesislam fundamentalismmax warburgpan-europaplanned genocide of europeplanned social unrestpractical idealismradical islamicizationrichard von coudenhove-kalergiself-selected elite class
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