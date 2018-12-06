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The Pan-European Project a/k/a The Plan for a Controllable & Homogenized Europe via Forced Immigration
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24 views • December 06, 2018
The Kalergi Plan, created by elitist-globalist Coudenove-Kalergi in the 1920’s, called for a centralized European Nation (EU) and planned genocide in which the sovereign peoples of Europe would lose their national identities, cultures and traditions in favor of a homogenized, destabilized, “multi-cultural” state which could then be controlled. Eradicating national identity and patriotic nationalistic feeling are part of this plan.
Keywords
censorshiptommy robinsoneuropean uniongeorge soroseuangela merkelemmanuel macrontheresa maymigrant caravanshariasharia lawlaura loomerradical islamsanctuaryfacebook censorshiptwitter censorshipcoudenhove-kalergimass immigrationrefugee crisissocial media censorshipislamicisationislamicizationpan european project
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