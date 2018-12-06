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Was Christine Blasey Ford an MKULTRA Plant Designed to Block Brett Kavanaugh’s Appointment to the Supreme Court?
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6 views • December 06, 2018
Christine Blasey-Ford shows signs of being a Classic MKULTRA victim--Controlled, Designed and Triggered to do a specific job. Did her actions evolve from her true experiences? How does her career tie into her posiition as Kavanaugh’s Chief Accuser? Her family history provides clues and includes a generational connection to the deep state.
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