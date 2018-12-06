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The Story of The Eyeglasses
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4 views • December 06, 2018
The reasons behind the Mysterious Changing Eyeglasses is revealed here, for the first time ever, on this highly public forum to my closest family and friends. Moral of the story: Don't date passive aggressive misogynists, especially those with raging Napoleon complexes, and if you do happen to accidentally get involved with one, get your revenge through revolving fashion accessories.
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