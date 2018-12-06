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Was Christine Blasey Ford Triggered to do a Specific Job? What is Stanford University’s Connection to the CIA and MKULTRA?
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16 views • December 06, 2018
Christine Blasey-Ford shows signs of MKULTRA triggering and Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). Her association with Stanford University, a known recruiting ground for the CIA, provides further clues.
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