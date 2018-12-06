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Was Christine Blasey Ford an MKULTRA Plant Designed to Block Brett Kavanaugh’s Appointment to the Supreme Court? #SCOTUS
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11 views • December 06, 2018
What role did Brett Kavanaugh accuser, Christine Blasey Ford
play with the deep state? Ehy she an MKUPTRA plant triggered to block Kavanaugh’s appontment to the Supreme Court? What was Blasey Ford like before being in the spotlight? Was this a another deep state plan to create havoc and division or was there a far more important reason to stop Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS appointment?
play with the deep state? Ehy she an MKUPTRA plant triggered to block Kavanaugh’s appontment to the Supreme Court? What was Blasey Ford like before being in the spotlight? Was this a another deep state plan to create havoc and division or was there a far more important reason to stop Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS appointment?
Keywords
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