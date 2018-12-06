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The Federal Reserve a/k/a The Fed, It’s Non-Governmental Status and relationship to Jekyll Island and “Elite” Banksters
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12 views • December 06, 2018
What type of entity is The Fed, and why is it in charge of our monetary system? How did the current debt manipulation and debt slavery system begin? President Woodrow Wilson called the creation of the Federal Reserve the worst mistake of his life.
Special thanks to the Zero Hedge article, The Fed Is Crazy And Here's 101 Reasons Why It Should Be Shut Down
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-12/trump-right-fed-crazy-and-heres-101-reasons-why-it-should-be-shut-down
Special thanks to the Zero Hedge article, The Fed Is Crazy And Here's 101 Reasons Why It Should Be Shut Down
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-10-12/trump-right-fed-crazy-and-heres-101-reasons-why-it-should-be-shut-down
Keywords
fiat currencythe federal reservebankstersj.p. morganthe fedfreedom of information actanna von reitzcurrency manipulationfractional reserve bankingbabylon money magickdebt slaverydebit creationdebt manipulationfederal reserve notegreenbacksis the fed a private corporationjekyll island and the creation of the fedjekyll island planjfk eo 11110john f. kennedy eo 11110marshall fieldmeeting at jekyll islandmoney magicknational monetary commissionpaul warburgwilliam kissam vanderbiltwoodrow wilson greatest mistake
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