© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is Pizzagate and the Pedophilia Bribery system?
Follow
1
Share
Report
36 views • December 06, 2018
Is Pizzagate real and how does it tie into the pedophilia bribery system? How are John and Tony Podesta involved? What’s the relationship between Pizzagate, Comet Pizza, Hilary Clinton’s emails, Anthony Weiner’s laptop, and Barry Epstein and the Lolita Express?
BEST PIZZAGATE DOCUMENTARY PEDOPHILIA RINGS EXPOSED By WIKILEAKS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diqSlOC3UF4&list=PLEfmzLxVr1AiHdbQT5PFlU66_c8nLt-SN&t=955s&index=8
BEST PIZZAGATE DOCUMENTARY PEDOPHILIA RINGS EXPOSED By WIKILEAKS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=diqSlOC3UF4&list=PLEfmzLxVr1AiHdbQT5PFlU66_c8nLt-SN&t=955s&index=8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.