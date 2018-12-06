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Mike Adams: Geoengineering to Exterminate Human Race
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193 views • December 06, 2018
If this sounds too fantastic to be true, think again. Listen to Dane Wigington's weekly radio show (at geoengineeringwatch.org) for further information. I want to scream from the rooftop, instead I post these videos. Can you hear me? Are you interested in a future for humanity?
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