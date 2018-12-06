© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Leftists Literally Become The Grinch That Stole Christmas
Follow
0
Share
Report
3499 views • December 06, 2018
The left appears to be unsatisfied with their success so far in the war on Christmas. Now radio stations are banning Christmas songs and public schools are banning Christmas decorations. Gary Franchi joins Alex to discuss the left’s agenda to attack America’s Christian values.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.