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Thomas Jefferson: His Ideas in a Nutshell
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290 views • December 06, 2018
In his first inaugural address, Thomas Jefferson articulated a vision of “peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations, entangling alliances with none.” But how did he think this would be best accomplished? In this video, historian Dave Benner explains the Sage of Monticello’s most important political ideas.
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