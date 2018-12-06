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Shadow Government Insider Tells All, Claims His Wife & Family Were Murdered By Feds PART 1
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43 views • December 06, 2018
Shadow Government Insider Tells All, Claims His Wife & Family Were Murdered By Feds
PART 1
****DISCLAIMER****
The views & statements by our guest does NOT reflect the views or opinions of TruthRadioShow.com or its affiliates, these are the soul claims & accusations of our guest Hugh Frances Squire
Dan Bidondi & The Masked Truther interview Hugh Frances Squire who alleges he was kidnapped as a child and his family was killed by the Feds.
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
PART 1
****DISCLAIMER****
The views & statements by our guest does NOT reflect the views or opinions of TruthRadioShow.com or its affiliates, these are the soul claims & accusations of our guest Hugh Frances Squire
Dan Bidondi & The Masked Truther interview Hugh Frances Squire who alleges he was kidnapped as a child and his family was killed by the Feds.
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
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