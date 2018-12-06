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FULL SHOW: Huawei—What’s REALLY Behind the Trade Dispute
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37 views • December 06, 2018
The arrest of Huawei’s CFO (who’s also the daughter of the company’s owner) is not about trade as the mainstream media & Wall Street are saying. Then, the Cold War against free speech reaches absurdity as thought police extend their wishlist of prohibitions and invent their own fantasy narratives—Veggie Tales is racist, Hanukkah is hateful, the Virgin Mary was raped by God & the baby Jesus was an anchor baby under threat of deportation.
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