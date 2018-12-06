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Repeal Day, 85yrs After the OTHER Prohibition: What We’ve Learned
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22 views • December 06, 2018
It’s been 85 yrs since Americans learned the lesson of failed Alcohol Prohibition and passed a Constitutional Amendment to legalize it again. Yet President Trump thinks he & Xi can prohibit fentanyl successfully. Economics and human nature prove them wrong.
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