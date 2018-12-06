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Poppy Bush, Uncle Bucky & Cozy War Profits
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1404 views • December 06, 2018
Crime pays—especially war crime. It sure helps to become a giant military contractor when you have a Bush on the board. Just take a look at how George Bush’s “Uncle Bucky” profited.
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