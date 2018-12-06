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“Global Darkening” Plot To Exterminate Humanity Now Underway and You’re Paying For it!
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39 views • December 06, 2018
In the video below I reveal that the latest plot by Scientists and globalists to ‘fix’ fake Global Warming. All that and more below…
For More Information and Links See: http://bit.ly/2RyJPt4
For More Information and Links See: http://bit.ly/2RyJPt4
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