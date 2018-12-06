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Learn About The Secret Project To Terraform Earth
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1827 views • December 06, 2018
The plan to terraform the planet has been admitted by the globalists for decades. Alex explains how the surrendering control of our environment to the elite has lead to negative affects on the human population.
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