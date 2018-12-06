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Buzzfeed Blames Free Speech for Paris Tax Revolt
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393 views • December 06, 2018
According to a Buzzfeed reporter, it wasn’t a tax revolt in France but a failure of a bot algorithm on Facebook to censor properly. It really IS about censorship of POLITICAL speech they hate. And, Macron waves the white flag to the yellow vests while Trump points out the French agree with him.
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