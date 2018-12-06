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Terra-forming, Chem-trails, Chem-webs
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451 views • December 06, 2018
Chemwebs form when chemtrail aerosols turn solid and fall to the surface of the Earth. This is an unintended result of terraforming when atmospheric conditions are not ideal to keep the chemtrail aloft at high altitude in aerosol form. I see these in my area usually on days with very clear skies, low humidity, and near zero wind speed. They make a huge mess on the ground, buildings, and float on the surface of water. My area is between Houston and Corpus Christi TX. [email protected]
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