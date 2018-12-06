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NYT: Snowflakes, Christmas & Hanukkah
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724 views • December 06, 2018
Christmas is a battlefield, but it’s not the whole war. The war is against all of Western civilization, including Hanukkah, and even a SNL comedian gets his mic physically seized and is denounced on stage by humorless SJW at Princeton — who will soon have a great deal of influence in our society.
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