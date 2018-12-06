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california new abnormal fires
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58 views • December 06, 2018
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yd_AqyPaUTg&feature=youtu.be&bpctr=1544099021
This have to be in the news!
For more information for evidence:
aplanetruth.info or uap chanel on youtube
These People lost their Friends, Homes, Hope and Trust in their own state that are supposed to help them!!!
PAYPAL: [email protected] < please help these lovely people <3
This have to be in the news!
For more information for evidence:
aplanetruth.info or uap chanel on youtube
These People lost their Friends, Homes, Hope and Trust in their own state that are supposed to help them!!!
PAYPAL: [email protected] < please help these lovely people <3
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