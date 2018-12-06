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The World is About to Change! Key SCIF Meeting - B2T Show Dec 5
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18 views • December 06, 2018
The World is About to Change based on the 11-11 frequency and the world uniting against the Deep State (France, Belgium, etc.). Horowitz, Whitaker, Huber and Wray meet at a SCIF. Deep State Panic. New Q Drops. We review a Mark Taylor prophesy, pray and discuss.
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