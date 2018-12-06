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Gingrich: Mueller has a Trump destruction project
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933 views • December 06, 2018
Newt Gingrich joins 'Hannity' to weigh in on the Michael Flynn memo released by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
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white housecurrent eventsnewspresident trumptrump campaignfox newsfox news channelhannitysean hannityus newstrump newsdonald trumptrump administrationmueller proberobert muellerrussia investigationgingrichnewt gingrichmueller investigationtrump investigationpolitical newspolitics todayusa newsrobert mueller news
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