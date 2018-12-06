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WILL FREE SPEECH Fight Back? YOU DECIDE (12/17/18)
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11 views • December 06, 2018
(This video expires December 17, 2018)
Alex Jones, conspiracy Talk Radio Host and creator of InfoWars, has been banned! Apple, YouTube, Facebook and others have purged him from their sites. Is this a fundamental violation of the First Amendment and Free Speech? Or is Free Speech about to fight back against Social Media? Ironically, you can help decide.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/
Alex Jones, conspiracy Talk Radio Host and creator of InfoWars, has been banned! Apple, YouTube, Facebook and others have purged him from their sites. Is this a fundamental violation of the First Amendment and Free Speech? Or is Free Speech about to fight back against Social Media? Ironically, you can help decide.
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/
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