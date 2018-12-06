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Stars are Not Suns
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261 views • December 06, 2018
NASA and modern astronomy claim that stars are actually distant suns trillions of miles away, complete with their own solar systems, planets and moons. In the following video I zoom in on several stars using a Nikon Coolpix P900, the world's longest optical/digital zoom camera to find out for myself.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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