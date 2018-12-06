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Still Seeking Him
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5 views • December 06, 2018
12/05/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
From the Well-Known Story of the Wise Men to a Broader Understanding of Stars and of Angels; Also, the Eternal Sonship of Christ Jesus; the Righteousness of God; Mount Moriah; and a Personal Call to Live for More Than Just Yourself. Bible: Matthew 2:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
From the Well-Known Story of the Wise Men to a Broader Understanding of Stars and of Angels; Also, the Eternal Sonship of Christ Jesus; the Righteousness of God; Mount Moriah; and a Personal Call to Live for More Than Just Yourself. Bible: Matthew 2:1-6
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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