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Full Show – George H.W. Bush: Another Globalist Tyrant Laid To Rest – 12/05/2018
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1404 views • December 06, 2018
Joining today’s show is one-hit wonder Rufio Panman and conspiracy realist Jason Lo a.k.a. MAGA Titan revealing their cutting-edge Titans of Liberty news special. Also, Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to give advice to President Trump on when he should release his own report on Democrat crimes to counter Mueller's phony investigation. Mike Adams hosts the final hour.
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