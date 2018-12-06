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Will Brainwashed Millennials Ruin The Country?
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683 views • December 06, 2018
Alex Jones and callers debate whether or not brainwashed millennials, many indoctrinated to the far-left by their college professors, will ruin the United States or wake up and save America.
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