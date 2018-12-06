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Iron Trump Saves Christmas! The 1st Anniversary Edition!
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28 views • December 06, 2018
Our armored superhero is once again battling the evil forces that are threatening to destroy Christmas! This is the 1st Anniversary Edition of the Christmas Classic. Make Iron Trump part of your family's holiday tradition!
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