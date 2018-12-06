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President Trump And Red Blooded Americans Must Keep Hammering The Globalists' Deep State Agenda
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2889 views • December 06, 2018
Rufio Panman, MAGA Titan, and Roger Stone join Alex Jones to discuss ways in which average Americans can help President Trump expose the Globalists' terminal agenda for humanity, starting with their clutched control of the United States' deep state intelligence agencies.
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