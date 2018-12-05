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Learn Why Millennials Want To Commit Communist-Socialist Suicide
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3033 views • December 05, 2018
Using articles from mainstream news publications, Alex Jones reveals why millennials are attracted to communism, socialism, and fascism, and he explains why that particular age group wishes to eradicate capitalism from the face of the earth to ensure our collective demise.
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