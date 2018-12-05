© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Exposes Why Pro-Liberty Patriots Sell Out To The Globalists’ Corrupt System
Follow
0
Share
Report
358 views • December 05, 2018
Alex Jones exposes exactly why American patriots end up selling out to the Globalists' corrupt system. Although they claim to love liberty, some patriots would rather trade that for financial security.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.