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How Globalists Plan To Poison The Atmosphere To Exterminate Humanity
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5982 views • December 05, 2018
The plan to slowly terraform earth has been executed for decades as globalists have denied the existence of chemtrails. Mike Adams exposes the methods being used against humanity to control the population.
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