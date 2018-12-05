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CHECKING IN WITH PASTOR PAUL BEGLEY "ARE YOU SERIOUS"
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40 views • December 05, 2018
COME MEET PASTOR PAUL IN PERSON AT THE DALLAS HEAR THE WATCHMEN CONFERENCE MARCH 28-31 2019. USE THE PROMO BEGLEY20 AND SAVE 20.00 OF YOUR ADMISSION PRICE.
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
CHECK US ON VIMEO, SEARCH HEAR THE WATCHMEN ON DEMAND VIEWING OF THE CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ((NOW))
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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