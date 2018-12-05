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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) WEDNESDAY 12/05/18 INFOWARS
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58 views • December 05, 2018
TODAY:
FLU SHOT MAN UNABLE TO SPEAK, WALK, SEE OR BREATHE
MASTERCARD, MICROSOFT TO DEVELOP DIGITAL IDENTITY SYSTEM
JOHN STOSSEL: GOOGLE, FACEBOOK CENSORSHIP CROSS ‘CREEPY LINE’ DAILY
SINGAPORE SUES BLOGGER WHO SHARED ARTICLE ON FB
GRASSLEY WANTS ANSWERS: FBI RAID ON CLINTON WHISTLEBLOWER
ANTI-GUN BILL REQUIRES SOCIAL MEDIA, INET SEARCH HISTORY OF BUYERS
FEDS TO INVESTIGATE 9/11 EXPLOSIVES @ WTC BUILDINGS
Guests:
Rufio Panman, Jason Lo "MAGA Titan"
4th Hour: Mike Adams
FLU SHOT MAN UNABLE TO SPEAK, WALK, SEE OR BREATHE
MASTERCARD, MICROSOFT TO DEVELOP DIGITAL IDENTITY SYSTEM
JOHN STOSSEL: GOOGLE, FACEBOOK CENSORSHIP CROSS ‘CREEPY LINE’ DAILY
SINGAPORE SUES BLOGGER WHO SHARED ARTICLE ON FB
GRASSLEY WANTS ANSWERS: FBI RAID ON CLINTON WHISTLEBLOWER
ANTI-GUN BILL REQUIRES SOCIAL MEDIA, INET SEARCH HISTORY OF BUYERS
FEDS TO INVESTIGATE 9/11 EXPLOSIVES @ WTC BUILDINGS
Guests:
Rufio Panman, Jason Lo "MAGA Titan"
4th Hour: Mike Adams
Keywords
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