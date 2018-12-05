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Poland is “Rolling Coal” on UN Climate Conference, Mocking Alarmists
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382 views • December 05, 2018
Marc Morano, ClimateDepot.com, joins with an update on COP24—the global warming conference happening now in Poland. The Polish town is mocking their hypocrisy with coal exhibits and products. And, the French protest taxes that are only HALF of what UN demands but in the USA the taxes are hidden & delayed but the full effect of fuel taxes will hit in a couple of years.
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