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“Ballot Harvesting”: California Hacked Election
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1849 views • December 05, 2018
The REAL hacking of our elections didn’t happen with Russia but with California 2018’s election. Every Democrat in Orange County voted? One precinct 120% of Democrats voted. It’s called “ballot harvesting” — vote early, vote often & keep voting until you win.
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