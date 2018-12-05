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Bush Blamed America for Pearl Harbor…
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1012 views • December 05, 2018
Winston Churchill had a different take than George HW Bush on US involvement in WW1 (Churchill said it prolonged the war & created the communists in Russia & Nazis in Germany). You may think Japan would be criticized for the pre-emptive sneak attack at Pearl Harbor. But Bush, speaking at the 50th anniversary, laid the blame solely on those troublesome “America First” patriots & founders whom he called isolationists & protectionists.
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