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Flynn Free - SerialBrain2 Decode - B2T Show Dec 4
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20 views • December 05, 2018
Q has new Drops in the middle of this live Youtube recording. Flynn is officially free with no jail time AND is shown to be useful in OTHER investigations that are all redacted. MSM reports its all the collusion, but we know its the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One and FISA Gate. We have a SerialBrain2 Decode on D5 and an analysis of how the Deep State controls the US via the Council of Foreign Relations (CFR). We review the Romans Road, Pray and Discuss.
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