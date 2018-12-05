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Racist DNC Dreams of a Non-White Christmas & Country
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474 views • December 05, 2018
Tuesday, Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and said while discussing the Democrats’ 2020 playbook that “DREAMers are every bit American” as his three United States-born children.
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